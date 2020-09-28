Death in Paradise star Ben Miller to star in new crime drama The star will appear in new ITV show, Professor T

While Ben Miller won't be returning to Death in Paradise in a hurry after what happened to his character, DI Richard Poole, ITV has confirmed that he will be starring in a new crime drama - and we can't wait to see him in action!

The six-part ITV show, Professor T, will star Ben alongside Frances de la Tour, Emma Naomi and Barney White. The synopsis reads: "Professor T is set against the stunning backdrop of one of the world’s most prestigious educational institutions, Cambridge University. The unique crime series is centred around the eccentric, but brilliant Criminology Professor Jasper Tempest, played by Ben Miller, who suffers with OCD and has a tortured past." Sounds good, right?

Speaking about the new show, Ben said: "Professor T has it all: intriguing murders, dreaming spires, and a cast of unforgettable characters, each with their own fascinating secrets. You don’t have to be a professor of criminal psychology to know the ITV audience will love it."

So what do you have to expect from the first episode? ITV has revealed a sneak peek into the new show, writing: "Our protagonist finds himself unwillingly caught up acting as an advisor to the police; his interest in crime is purely academic. Diana Tyson was violently attacked on the university campus where Professor T has tenure. DI Lisa Donckers suspects that the assault is very similar to one that occurred years beforehand, and, having been a previous student of Professor T’s, she thinks he can help.

"Although a valuable contributor to the police force, people that don’t know Jasper very well, struggle with his behaviour. Professor T’s relationship with the world often leads him to daydreams and fantasies about the people around him, and the viewer is privy to these wonderful and quirky sequences."

Chatting about the new series, Executive Producer and CEO of Eagle Eye Drama Walter Iuzzolino said: "Professor T is my all-time favourite detective – a tortured genius wrestling with a mysterious childhood trauma. It’s a unique crime series with a core of wonderful warm characters at its heart and I am delighted to be working with our hand-picked European production team to make this for ITV and international audiences."

