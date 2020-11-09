Antiques Road Trip introduce new dealer ahead of latest series Serhat Ahmet will be joining Christina Trevanion among other regulars

Beloved daytime show Antiques Road Trip is back for a brand new series and bringing along with it a brand new face! The new episodes of the BBC show, which first aired back in 2010, will see regular dealer Christina Trevanion joined by new team member Serhat Ahmet.

Viewers may recognise the antiques dealer from Antiques Roadshow, but for those unfamiliar, we did some investigating and here's all you need to know…

Serhat is a dealer who specialises in European porcelain between the period of 1720 and 1935. With over 25 years of experience working in his family's antiques business, he was well equipped to start up his own company in 2013 and even runs his own shop in London.

The dealer also posts regular findings on his social media and snaps from behind the scenes of filming for Antiques Roadshow alongside Roadshow veteran Fiona Bruce.

On joining the Road Trip version of the show, the presenter told the BBC: "I'm over the moon to be joining the Antiques Road Trip team.

"It was such a blast travelling across the country with true Road Trip doyenne Christina Trevanion – even if my nerves have only just recovered from the excitement of the auctions! I hope viewers have as much fun watching our adventures as we did taking part in them."

The new series began on Monday

The new episodes will see five pairs of experts heading off across the country on their own unique Road Trip adventures, competing to find the hidden gems that will make the most profit at auction.

As always, the experts will be making pit-stops at some of Britain’s most intriguing historic and cultural sites en route – with plenty of banter and friendly competition guaranteed along the way.

Other familiar faces resuming their spot on the new series include James Braxton, Charles Hanson, Margie Cooper and Natasha Raskin Sharp.

