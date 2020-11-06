The Great British Bake Off: fans devastated by Lottie's farewell letter The keen baker struggled during 80s Week in the tent

The Great British Bake Off bade farewell to fan favourite Lottie on Tuesday after she struggled with 80s Week - and the star has now written a beautiful letter to say goodbye to the beloved show.

The letter, which was posted on Bake Off's official Twitter account, read: "Where to start?! What an amazing ride this has been. Thank you so much to everyone for your incredible and unexpected love and support - it has meant the world to me to read all your messages and to see you trying out my bakes!"

She continued: "I came out of the tent feeling more confident in my baking skills than I ever though possible and that was all down to the tireless encouragement and coaching fro the other bakers, judges, presenters and crew. I love you all so very much. To anyone thinking of applying: DO IT!"

Lottie concluded her letter by joking: "If you make mistakes, laugh at them. Tie your hair back." Fans were quick to reply, with one writing: "Oh gutted Lottie has left absolutely loved her wit and imagination. She will be missed."

Another person added: "Amazing baker, lovely woman, so funny, kind and clever. Sad to see you leave but so glad you were star baker last week. Thank you for keeping us entertained. Ignore those who are jealous of your beautiful hair!"

A third person praised her skills on the show, tweeting: "Lottie was a big risk baker. Sometimes the risks paid off, sometimes they didn't. Better to take the risks than regret not giving it her all. Lottie has been brilliant to watch."

The competition is certainly heating up now with just Laura, Hermine, Peter, Mark and Dave left - so who do you think will be taking home with glass plate prize? We can't wait to find out!

