It's (almost) the most wonderful time of the year and the perfect time to indulge in a brand new Christmas film. Luckily, Kristen Stewart's holiday movie is due out very soon and it's already at the top of our watch list. Watch the trailer below…

The film, which is released on Hulu on 25 November, stars Twilight actress Kristen as Abby and Mackenzie Davis as Harper, a young lesbian couple who are in the throes of early romance but there's one little issue – Harper hasn't come out to her family yet.

The pair travel to Harper's conservative family home for the holidays and pretend Abby is her orphan friend. But in true comedy style, there are some moments that make the trip a little awkward.

Dan Levy and Kristen Stewart star in Happiest Season

Happiest Season's trailer sees Abby and Harper navigate their relationship while trying to hide it from Harper's family. "I am scared that if I tell them who I really am, I will lose them... I am not hiding you, I am hiding me," she says in the clip.

Schitt's Creek fans will be thrilled as Dan Levy also stars in the Christmas movie providing witty one-liners as Abby's friend John, offering support to his friend who feels pushed aside by the love of her life.

The film is out on Hulu on 25 November

Other stars popping up in the film include Parks and Recreation star Aubrey Plaza, alongside Alison Brie, Mary Holland; and Victor Garber and Mary Steenburgen as Harper's parents.

After Hulu posted the official trailer on Twitter, fans immediately voiced their excitement for the upcoming film. One person tweeted: "Thank you for giving us the cutest movie with the representation we deserve." A second person said: "I just wanna thank you for giving me Kristen and Levy as BFFs, that's peak comedy I love it." While a third person simply put: "I am sooo excited!"

