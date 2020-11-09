Fans saying same thing about The Secret: Dare to Dream on Netflix The film stars Katie Holmes and Josh Lucas

Based on the world famous self-help book by Rhonda Byrne, Netflix's latest title The Secret: Dare to Dream has gripped fans since it landed at the beginning of the month.

The film, which stars Katie Holmes and Josh Lucas, tells the story of a family rocked by loss enter a new phase of their life with the help of one stranger.

Fans have been taking to social media since the film appeared on the streaming platform, and it seems they're all singing its praises.

WATCH: The Secret: Dare to Dream starring Katie Holmes - official trailer

One person tweeted: "Just watched #TheSecret dare to dream on #Netflix Omg I just loved it sooooo much," along with a crying-face emoji. A second person wrote: "#Netflix #TheSecret #DareToDream absolutely amazing film #KatieHolmes #JohnLucas Loved every minute of it."

Katie Holmes plays Miranda Wells

A third person echoed this, commenting: "The netflix movie #thesecret should be something that's shown in schools as a standard. It's great hearing about law of attraction and ultimately manifesting things you want/desire in life." A fourth added: "#TheSecret is a great movie on Netflix that explains the #LawOfAttraction. I highly recommend it."

Katie Holmes plays the role of Miranda Wells, a widow raising three children by herself whose life is turned upside down thanks to a powerful storm and the arrival of a seemingly perfect stranger.

Bray Johnson (played by Josh Lucas) seeks out the Wells family and educates them on his positive belief system, which in turn inspires Miranda and the children. However, Bray carries a secret, which changes everything.

The film was released earlier this year

The movie is based on Rhonda Byrne's self-help book which was released in 2006. The book proved so popular, it has sold over 30 million copies worldwide and has been translated into 50 languages.

The basis of the book, which was loved and praised by the likes of Oprah Winfrey, focuses on the law of attraction as a way of life and teaches three key steps: ask, believe and receive.

