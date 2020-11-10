The Undoing has gripped viewers on both sides of the Atlantic after landing on HBO and Sky last month. The mini-series, which stars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, is now half-way through but the drama shows no sign of slowing down - particularly after episode three dropped this week and provided fans with a dramatic twist. Warning: if you've not watched episode three yet, look away now!

WATCH: Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman star in The Undoing

After Dr Jonathan Fraser (Hugh Grant) was arrested at the beach house and taken into custody, Grace (Nicole Kidman) and her son Henry (Noah Jupe) had to come to grips with his potential crimes.

However, after many twists and turns, the end of the episode saw Grace interrogated by Detective Joe Mendoza (Edgar Ramirez) as he revealed CCTV footage of the night Elena (Matilda De Angelis) was killed, showing Grace walking right by her studio.

Episode three saw a huge twist at the end

The revelation at the end of the episode seemingly confirmed many viewers' theories on Grace being more involved than initially thought.

One person wrote: "I knew it was going to be Grace on the video. I'm starting to get Shutter Island vibes... like, does she know what she is doing or is she sleepwalking or, or, or? And that fire crisping in Donald Sutherland's mansion is the best vibes as they play Chess."

A second person echoed the potential plot-line, writing: "#TheUndoing is a cracking series. Episode three tonight and I've a feeling Nicole Kidman's character in it isn't as wholesome as she appears."

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant lead the series

Meanwhile, a third tweeted their detailed theory: "I reckon Nicole Kidman's character is going to make sure Hugh Grant's character doesn't get a prison sentence and then she'll turn to him and say, 'I did it. I bludgeoned her to death. And you're going to do whatever I want forever, or I'll kill you too.'"

While we're yet to find out the truth of what happened to Elena, plenty of other fans of the show are enjoying discussing potential suspects. Many are convinced that Jonathan is too "obvious" a suspect, while others are suspicious of other characters. "Going with Donald Sutherland with the candlestick in the study... #TheUndoing," wrote another viewer on twitter. We can't wait to find out!

