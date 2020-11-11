Death in Paradise announce brand new guest stars for series ten The popular show is returning soon

Death in Paradise will be soon be back on our screens for series ten and fans can't wait to see all the drama unfold on the island Saint Marie.

Along with its regulars, including Ralf Little as Detective Neville Parker, the BBC drama has announced many new faces that will be joining.

Making the announcements on Twitter, the show's official account thrilled fans when they revealed some new faces including stand-up comic Jason Manford, Shalisha James-Davis, known for her roles in The Bay of Silence and Alex Rider, and Casualty's Patrick Robinson.

Other stars that will be popping up in the new series also include former Our Girl star Luke Pasqualino. Fans were particularly pleased with Luke's announcement, writing on Twitter: "Excited!!!!! Loved him as D'Artagnan in #TheMusketeers," while a second wrote: "He'll always be D’Artagnan to me... *heart flutters*."

Faye McKeever, who's starred in shows like Trollied and the recent ITV drama Des and BBC's The Salisbury Poisonings, is taking part in series ten as well as famed actor Richard McCabe, who's last film credit came in the form of BAFTA winning film 1917.

Our Girl star Luke Pasqualino is joining the show as a guest star

Death in Paradise are yet to announce an official start date for the tenth series, but the show is currently filming in the Caribbean. HELLO! understands that while the show will premiere in 2021, BBC bosses are hoping that season ten will be out early in the new year.

Although his role is yet to be revealed, comedian Jason Manford even gave his fans a recent glimpse to his time on the show. Sharing a snap of himself relaxing on his Instagram, he captioned the post: "Mad busy day today. Been told by make-up department my character should be tanned so just sorting that out. Then got a jet ski lesson this afternoon. Absolute nightmare of a day!"

