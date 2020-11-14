Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes dropped from This Morning - report The popular ITV show will undergo a shake-up

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have been dropped from their This Morning presenting roles after 14 years, The Mirror reports.

According to the paper, the decision was made as it's "time for a change", however, Eamonn is said to be "furious".

The report went on to say that everyone feels for the couple, who are well-liked on the team, but “tough decisions” had to be made.

HELLO! has reached out to representatives for both Eamonn and Ruth for comment.

It is thought that Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond are set to replace the husband and wife duo, with Alison having been part of the This Morning team for many years, and being a firm favourite among viewers of the show.

Eamonn and Ruth have hosted the show for more than a decade

However, it's not the last time that we'll see Ruth and Eamonn on the This Morning sofa, as it's also reported that they will be filling in full time over summer for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby when they take their annual six-week break.

The news will come as a surprise to many, with Eamonn being one of the UK's most prominent journalists.

Ruth and Eamonn

The famous dad recently celebrated his 40th year in television, marking the occasion by sharing a throwback Instagram photo of himself from the start of his career - with Ruth leaving a sweet comment beneath the picture.

Alongside the black and white snap, Eamonn wrote: "My journey in TV all began in Oct 1980. 40 years ago this very month with my beloved Ulster Television. It seems like yesterday. So Happy Anniversary to me [cake emoji].

"Plenty more chapters to write I hope. Thank you for being there and I hope you'll be with me in the future too."

