Eamonn Holmes reveals major confusion as he reaches out to fans The This Morning host has taken to Twitter

Eamonn Holmes has reached out to his fans to question the status of the country's second lockdown. It was announced last week that England would again face restrictions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, which will last from 5 November until 2 December.

However, Eamonn questioned how seriously people are taking lockdown number two. "Just asking for a friend…" the This Morning host began. "Are we in lockdown or not?

"If we are, there's little evidence of it out there in terms of traffic, supermarkets, schools and people mingling… business as usual it seems – except for business!"

His post elicited a large response from his followers. "Couldn't agree more... I live in a village in Kent and it's RAMMED with people... cars parked dangerously on the side of lanes, and people standing out in front of our cottages etc, eating their takeaways on the footpath.... Ridiculous carry on," one remarked.

Eamonn Holmes questioned the second lockdown on Twitter

"I'm having to shield again due to being on chemotherapy.... the longer people don't follow the rules the longer this will go on the and longer I will have to stay indoors.... if this doesn't work do people not realise next time things will be harsher???" a second commented.

And a third wrote: "Just tried to go for a walk about Richmond Park for some exercise and I've never seen so many people, cars and bikes!! Drove past some coffee shops and the queues were huge. This isn't a lockdown at all."

Eamonn and Ruth with their son, Jack

Eamonn and his wife Ruth Langsford live in Surrey in a beautiful house, featuring six bedrooms and two living rooms. The couple usually share their home with their 18-year-old son Jack, but in September he flew the nest to start at university.

In a recent interview with HELLO!, Ruth admitted she was struggling to adjust. "That first week I literally felt like I'd had my womb ripped out," the TV presenter host revealed. "I'm better now. We're kind of in week three now, and he's settled really well."

Ruth continued: "He's being really chilled about it all and coping – he's even cooked something. So that's a good sign. He sent me a picture of his stir fry."

