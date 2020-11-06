Eamonn Holmes reveals sad reason he and Ruth Langsford don't like Bonfire Night

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford don't like celebrating Bonfire Night – and it's all because of their adorable dog Maggie and her fear of fireworks.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday afternoon, the This Morning star revealed what measures he had taken this year to help Maggie cope with the distressing sound of the explosions.

Sharing several videos on his Stories, he told fans: "Well, here we go. It's fireworks night this evening and not a night that I've not enjoyed, for ten years or so… since we got our little Maggie.

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes reveals the accessory he's bought Maggie to help her cope with Bonfire Night

"But also, in the post today came this… this is what is called a Happy Hoodie which I saw online and ordered. And the idea is it's a sort of sock that you put over your dog's ears… alas like this. And the fireworks are already going off and we just wonder if this will make a difference tonight because Maggie has this soft thing around her ears and she is absolutely terrified," he explained, showing their dog wearing the new purple accessory.

He added: "Absolutely terrified of these fireworks, it's frightening to see if you've got an animal that responds like that, it is frightening you will try anything. This is the first thing I'm going to try and hopefully this will work."

Maggie wearing her Happy Hoddie available for £13.95 from Amazon

The father-of-four later updated fans and revealed that Maggie was thankfully "not responding to the bangs" thanks to the Happy Hoodie.

"Maggie isn't looking too happy in her Happy Hoodie, but so far so good. She's not responding to the bangs. Nothing too close at the moment but normally she would be upset by what I'm hearing. I'm definitely optimistic but the night is yet young. #5thnovember," he wrote alongside the most adorable snap of his pet dog.

Friends and fans were quick to comment, with Ruth writing: "Bless her." Amanda Lamb commented: "Oh Maggie, you poor thing. Hope it helps, I remember my dog when I was a child was the same, he hated this time of year. That Happy Hoodie looks great. I could do one of those to stop the incessant noise my children make on a daily basis."

