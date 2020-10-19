Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford share important update with fans The pair are taking on more presenting duties

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are stepping up their presenting duties on This Morning. Eamonn took to Instagram on Monday with an update for fans, revealing that husband and wife will be presenting the popular daytime show over the half-term holidays.

MORE: This Morning hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' stunning Surrey home unveiled

"Yes, us… Mon – Thurs. October half term from 10am. I kid you not," he captioned a photo of the couple together.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes in hysterics after interview goes hilariously wrong

"Ah that's great news!" one fan told the presenter, while another added: "I will definitely be tuning in or at least have you both on sky planner for later in the day. You are a breath of fresh air in these suffocating times." A third added: "YAY! The best two! You both always put a smile on my face x."

MORE: Eamonn Holmes reveals question he's always asked about Ruth Langsford

Eamonn's increased hosting duties is all the more timely given that he recently celebrated his 40th year on television.

Ruth and Eamonn will present This Morning over the half-term holiday

To mark the occasion, the 60-year-old shared a throwback photo of himself from the start of his career - and his wife Ruth had the sweetest response!

Alongside the black and white snap, Eamonn wrote: "My journey in TV all began in Oct 1980. 40 years ago this very month with my beloved Ulster Television. It seems like yesterday. So Happy Anniversary to me [cake emoji].

MORE: Eamonn Holmes shares his upset over son Jack

"Plenty more chapters to write I hope. Thank you for being there and I hope you'll be with me in the future too."

Eamonn recently shared a throwback snapshot

Upon seeing the post, doting wife Ruth remarked: "Happy Anniversary gorgeous! [lips emoji]."

MORE: Ruth Langsford comforts tearful Eamonn Holmes on This Morning

Belfast-born Eamonn kicked off his career at the age of 21 when he joined Ulster Television, the Northern Ireland franchise of ITV back in 1979, and went on to present the news for their flagship show Good Evening Ulster.

He co-hosted GMTV for 12 years between 1993 and 2005, before fronting Sky News Sunrise for 11 years. Since 2006, he has presented This Morning with Ruth on Fridays and during the school holidays.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.