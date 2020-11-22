Strictly's Kevin Clifton says judges were 'so harsh' with Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec - watch The former Strictly dancer still believe Bill Bailey will win

Kevin Clifton has taken to his Instagram to share his thoughts on Saturday's Strictly Come Dancing – sharing his disappointment at Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec getting the lowest scores.

"My initial thoughts, I thought Clara and Aljaz were mad underrated. I thought the judges were so, so harsh on Clara and Aljaz. I really enjoyed their Samba," he told his followers.

He continued: "The timing, the bounce, the technique of it was just spot on and I actually sat watching it and went 'WHOA' as they did it, I started clapping, I was really impressed. And, alright, there were a couple of mistakes that she made, but some of the other couples made mistakes as well.

WATCH: Kevin's thoughts on this week's Strictly show and who he thinks will be on the dance-off

"She got 5, 6, 7. There's no way a five for that Samba, not when you look at the rest of the dances and there were so many nines coming out," he added.

In his comments section, the former Strictly dancer's followers agreed, with friend Jessie Ware writing: "FUMING!!"

Reacting to Jessie's comment, Kevin told her: "They were so harsh. I loved her dance!"

Clara and Aljaz received the lowest score of the night

A fan added: "The judges were very generous tonight.. if they judge, they need to judge everyone in the same light. My fav tonight was Giovanni & Ranvir," whilst another one remarked: "Clara!!! Definitely under marked."

The 38-year-old went on to talk about who he thought would face the dreaded dance-off, revealing he would feel gutted if Clara were to be eliminated based on the unfair scores she had received.

"Looking at the leader board… it will be such a shame if Clara is in the dance-off I think, and gets eliminated on this because of the way the judges have gone for this because they were far too harsh on her for me.

"It's so difficult to figure out, who are you voting for?" he asked his viewers, before revealing he still thought Bill Bailey is this year's winner.