Kevin Clifton has shared what he hoped wouldn't happen during his seven years on Strictly Come Dancing – being the first to go home!

The former champion made the admission ahead of his appearance on Phillip Schofield's game show The Cube.

Kevin will appear on the show next week alongside his girlfriend Stacey Dooley, who he met when they danced to victory on Strictly in 2018.

Even though Kevin is used to nerve-wracking situations, such as performing live on the BBC dance competition in front of millions of viewers, he revealed that he had been nervous to take part in the Cube.

Explaining his reaction, the star said: "On Strictly Come Dancing you never want to be the one to leave on the first week, and on this, I didn’t want to leave without winning any money for charity.

"Also, The Cube was so much bigger than I thought it was going to be."

Talking about his worries and how Stacey supported him, the 38-year-old went on: "It was funny because I was nervous from the beginning which Stacey picked up on straight away.

"Even as we walked up to meet Phillip on set, I could feel my nerves so Stacey suggested I do the first challenge, even though she was also confident that she could potentially do it as she said it would help calm my nerves and she was right."

Kevin joined Strictly back in 2013 and left this year

Although Phillip wouldn't reveal how successful the couple were on the programme, he said that they had "provided us with some extraordinary moments".

The same can be said for Kevin on Strictly. Lucky for the dancer, who confirmed his departure from the show earlier this year, his fear never came true.

In fact, the Grimsby native was extraordinarily successful, reaching the final five times and winning once.

In 2019, his partnership with Anneka Rice was less long-lasting, but the TV presenter still managed to propel him to week three.

