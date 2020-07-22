Kevin Clifton hints that he might return to Strictly Come Dancing The dancing pro opened up about the dancing competition

Kevin Clifton hasn't even missed one season of Strictly Come Dancing yet, but the professional dancer has already said "never say never" about a potential return! Chatting to The Guardian, the Glitterball winner opened up about whether he would ever return to the dance competition - which wouldn't be any time soon as he is currently working with his sister, fellow Strictly winner Joanne Clifton.

Kevin quit the show back in March

He said: "I can’t leave my sister high and dry, and go back on Strictly. But I don’t know. Never say never. I’ve made that decision. And it would feel weird if I suddenly went back again."

Kevin originally announced that he was leaving the show back in March in a statement, saying: "To the entire Strictly family. The past seven years have been some of the most wonderful years of my life. I am grateful to the BBC and Strictly Come Dancing for giving me the opportunity to have been a part of something truly special.

"After finishing last series with the Children In Need trophy and the Christmas Special I want to leave on a high and have therefore decided the time has come to move on and focus on other areas of my life and career."

Kevin isn't the only Strictly alum to have left the show recently, as AJ Pritchard also confirmed that he wouldn't be back for the 2020 series earlier this year.

Kevin won the show back in 2018 with his now-girlfriend, Stacey Dooley

Speaking to The Sun, he said: "I want to have my own brand and there were things I couldn’t do because of the Strictly brand and the time involved. It took up six months of my life, some days I would work 18-hour days because I was dancing and choreographing."

He continued: "I didn’t have a life and I wanted to be able to do more. I want to show people what I’m about — not just, 'Here’s my celebrity partner this year that I’m going to showcase. I did have to turn down things in the past, which I was upset about sometimes, but I understood I was part of Strictly Come Dancing. Now I am going to pursue things I didn’t have the time for. It’s the right move."