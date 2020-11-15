Strictly's Kevin Clifton reveals who he wants to win this year The former Strictly Come Dancing pro has predicted the champion…

Kevin Clifton has revealed who he thinks will win this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing, and he thinks Oti Mabuse could be on a winning streak!

Yes, the former Strictly pro revealed in an Instagram Live chat with his fans at the weekend that Bill Bailey is his prediction for 2020 champion.

If the comedian does lift the glitterball, it will be the second win in a row for his dance partner Oti, who clinched the title last year with Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher.

However, Kevin shared that he thinks Clara Amfo will give Bill a run for his money, having topped the leaderboard following her supercharged Charleston on Saturday night.

The star said: "Clara was amazing tonight… I've been saying until recently that I think Clara's the winner of Strictly.

"Last week I changed my mind and said Bill's going to win, because I think Bill is gonna win, but I've been saying that Clara is due a breakout week, that she's going to have one week where she comes out [with] a high energy dance and smashes it."

Kevin went on: "It happened this week and she got two tens, top of the leaderboard, massive week for her, saw it coming, and I'm really pleased for her…"

Kevin believes Bill is going to win

Explaining why he enjoys the DJ's performances so much, Kevin said: "She dances with a lot of energy. "She's very warm to watch, I really, really like Clara, they're a great partnership… I think they're going to do very well indeed, I think they could be in the final."

However, Kevin is convinced that Bill is going to win.

The Grimsby native, who is dating his 2018 partner Stacey Dooley, said: "I still think Bill's the one to beat. I think he's probably the winner.

"I know everyone thinks he's like a comedy novelty thing but he's actually a good dancer and he hasn't had a bad week.

Clara's moves have also impressed Kevin

"I think it's going to be very difficult to stop Bill winning but I think Clara did a great job tonight.

"I also think Jamie did a really good job tonight… he's gradually got better and better… They're so much fun to watch."

"Bill, Jamie and Clara," one commented.

Another added: "Bill and Jamie were pure joy tonight, and I loved Clara and HRVY too." A third wrote: "Bill and Clara," adding two red heart emojis.

