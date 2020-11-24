Escape to the Country's Alistair Appleton shares rare photo of husband for special reason The couple live together in Sussex

Alistair Appleton has shared a rare photo of his husband Daniel for a special reason. Posting on Twitter on Tuesday morning, the Escape to the Country presenter took the opportunity to share his pride for his husband taking part in a meditation virtual event, something that Alistair has previously expressed his passion for.

MORE: All you need to know about Escape to the Country's Ginny Buckley

The TV host captioned the snap: "I'm sitting here watching my husband knit and chat to a whole international crowd of lovely folk from the Mindsprings Practice Space.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Escape to the Country with Kate Humble!

"Makes me very proud that these groups spring up within the MSPS world. Such lovely energy."

Although they generally keep out of the spotlight, the couple, who live in East Sussex along with their beloved dog Ben, are both clearly engaged in their work. Alistair also works as a fully qualified psychotherapist and Daniel as a yoga teacher.

During lockdown, the pair have been joining forces to provide others with free workout sessions on the blog, Mind Springs. He wrote on his website earlier this year: "My husband Daniel, a yoga teacher and I are offering free meditation and yoga to keep us grounded and happy during these extraordinary time. All welcome."

MORE: I Escaped to the Country star Nicki Chapman reveals exciting new project

MORE: I Escaped to the Country star Jonnie Irwin opens up on son's surgery

MORE: Escape to the Perfect Town's Steve Brown makes rare comment on childhood and family

I’m sitting here watching my husband knit and chat to a whole international crowd of lovely folk from the Mindsprings Practice Space. Makes me very proud that these groups spring up within the MSPS world. Such lovely energy. #craft #international #circle #meditatetostaypositive pic.twitter.com/s95LMu9vLp — Alistair Appleton (@agappleton) November 24, 2020

Alistair shared the snap on his Twitter

Despite having success as a presenter over the years, Alistair has previously opened up about his career change. He spoke about training to become a psychotherapist back in 2012, telling Hampshire Life: "I loved that work so much that I started to get a bit disenchanted with all the crazy schedules of TV filming and I decided five years ago to re-train as a psychotherapist. That was the best decision of my life and I think I've hit my 40s in much better shape than I hit my 30s."

The Escape to the Country star also opened up on the change of direction on the Mind Springs blog. "Television always comes with a shelf life anyway... Nothing goes on forever," he explained.

"You know, in my 20s all I wanted to be was a famous TV presenter, and by the time I turned 30 I was already seeing that was a very dangerous path for me because I knew that it would just mean more anxiety, more laying value on external looks."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.