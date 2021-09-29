Escape to the Country's Jules Hudson makes rare comment on family life The presenter married his wife in 2016

Jules Hudson is a recognisable face on our screens thanks to his presenting duties on BBC's Escape to the Country, Channel 5's On the Farm, and regular appearances on This Morning.

But away from his time on TV, he's a family man at heart. The presenter previously opened up about his private life, explaining his perfect Sunday would be spent with his wife Tania, who he married in 2016, and their young son, Jack.

In an interview with the Express in 2018, the countryside-living expert said: "My perfect day is a nice, warm, sunny Sunday with myself, my wife, my son and our dogs all out gardening having a really lazy day."

He added: "I love it when there is no one to ring, no one to bother with and we are just immersed in the practicalities of being outdoors, getting mucky and transforming the garden."

Jules, who's presented the BBC show since 2007, lives in Herefordshire with Tania and Jack and the family's two Labradors, Teddy and Iolo. Prior to moving to the countryside and becoming parents, the couple lived closer to London for Tania's work, but the presenter revealed that he didn't enjoy his time there.

Jules Hudson has presented Escape to the Country since 2007

Speaking to The Times in 2020, he explained: "I found London very claustrophobic. There's an energy about it that I absolutely love, but I need green fields and space."

He continued: "But west Wales was a long way from anywhere. We literally lived at either end of the M4. I was keen for another chapter. I'd done mid-Wales and I wanted to try something else."

The couple began looking for a property surrounded by countryside, before finding their property in Herefordshire. "We knew what we were looking for — something with space, something with outbuildings. And having its own plot was really important to me."

