Escape to the Country's Nicki Chapman shares very rare photo with dad for special reason The presenter marked a special occasion

Escape to the Country star Nicki Chapman has posted to social media marking her father’s 81st birthday, sharing a sweet image with her father and her sister - and fans couldn’t help but comment on her amazing dress!

Posting the family photo on Instagram, Nicki captioned it: "Happy Birthday to our dear Daddy. 81 years young today & loving life. Love you Dad/Baz."

WATCH: Nicki Chapman's garden is an ultra-modern oasis

Fans were quick to send birthday wishes addressed to her father and also commented on the presenter’s glamorous appearance. One person wrote: "Happy birthday! Looking stunning Nicki," while another added: "Looking like a film star Nicki!"

Many fans also complimented Nicki on her fabulous blue Bardot-style dress. One person took to the comments, writing: "Your dress is amazing," while another added: "That dress!" A third person wrote: "Nicki you look absolutely beautiful in blue. Happy birthday to your father. But you in blue, breathtaking."

The presenter regularly posts snaps of her outfits to Instagram, often sporting a casual but smart look. Just last week she posted an image to Instagram showing off her green tweed blazer. Sharing the snap, she wrote: "Autumnal hues. Still getting some fantastic blue skies & sunshine whilst on location. The gardens are now turning into a multitude of colours, as are the woods & surrounding countryside."

Nicki wowed fans in her blue silk dress

She continued: "For the girl who hates winter, hanging around the corner, this last blast of golden colour seems good for the soul before we semi-hibernate beneath layers of coats - and we know I have plenty of those…Thanks for the photo @skilldyl."

She also told her followers where they could buy her outfit: "Jacket @joulesKnit, Knit @uniqlo_uk, Jeans @insidejigsaw."

Nicki's green blazer was a big hit with fans

Fans took to the comments to compliment the smart jacket. One person wrote: "Loving that Joules jacket," while another added: "Beautiful jacket as always." A third person commented: "Lovely jacket Nicki, it suits you," while another praised the entire outfit: "Looking great Nicki and the outfit looks perfect for a sunny autumn day!"

