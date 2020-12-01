Bradley Walsh confirms he is leaving Doctor Who in 'sad' festive special We will miss seeing Bradley in the TARDIS!

Bradley Walsh has confirmed that he will be leaving Doctor Who along with his co-star, Tosin Cole, following the festive special - and we don't want them to go!

Speaking about their final episode to the BBC, Bradley said: "It is very sad. It is quite sad and poignant is the word. You can expect a lot of poignancy from the episode."

WATCH: Doctor Who's festive special will say goodbye to Bradley and Tosin

The Chase presenter added: "I have absolutely loved it, loved it. Wales has become like a second home to me and being included in something so iconic and groundbreaking with the advent of having a female Doctor, that whole thing where [Chris] Chibnall sold that to me, it didn’t disappoint and I loved working with those guys."

Speaking about what he'd miss most, Tosin added: "There are too many things to list here, but it has to be the team on the screen and behind it as well as the amazing fans. It’s been an honour to work on such a cultural institution with fans across the world."

The Doctor herself, Jodie Whittaker, also spoke about how she feels following their exit, saying: "On a personal note, absolutely devasted! Both of them had to carry me to my trailer, I haven’t cried like that for such a long time. Brad couldn’t cope with it at all! Tosin was like, 'I really can’t cope with you getting this upset.'"

We're going to miss them both!

Fans were sad to hear the news, with one tweeting: "It's going to be sad seeing them leave. It's been really good seeing them across the series and how Ryan in particular has changed due to travelling in the TARDIS."

Another added: "I'm sad to see them go. I loved them both, but especially Bradley Walsh- I loved his representation of us folks of a certain age."

