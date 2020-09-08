Bradley and Barney Walsh had cause to celebrate on Monday night after it was revealed that their show, Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad, won Best Factual Show at the TV Choice Awards.

WATCH: Bradley and Barney win a TV Choice Award

Speaking via a video message, Bradley said: "We've won an award! TV Choice! Thank you for everyone who voted. We really didn’t expect this at all."

His son Barney added: "It's incredible, it was a really tough category. We are so thrilled that you love the show and we really hope we can inspire you to take up travelling with your loved ones." Bradley then congratulated Barney, telling him: "Well done, congratulations, brilliant stuff!"

Bradley and Barney won for their popular travel show

The pair were chatting next to a caravan while out in the countryside - onto their next adventure, perhaps?

The show sees The Chase presenter and his son Barney travel to the USA as they embarked on a daring road trip, starting at the southernmost point of the country – Florida Keys. The ITV series first aired in 2019, with the second airing earlier this year and has been hugely popular with viewers, so it's little wonder that the programme won!

Are you excited to see season three of the hit show?

Season three of Breaking Dad has been confirmed, though might take a while to be made due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. However, fans are seriously keen to see the father and son duo back in action! Following the conclusion of season two, one fan took to Twitter, writing: "Can't believe it the last one hope it gets a season three." Another added: "Can't wait for the third series!"