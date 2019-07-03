Anne Hegerty defends Bradley Walsh from Twitter trolls Find out what the former I'm a Celeb star had to say

Anne Hegerty has defended the host of The Chase, Bradley Walsh, after a fan criticised him on social media. After The Chase's official Twitter account announced that the show was ten years old, one fan replied: "So long as you find a host like Andrew who has charisma, is witty and knowledgeable. Bradley Walsh is dull… I could fall asleep when he's reading the questions," Anne quickly fired back: "I think you're confusing dull with subtle deadpan."

The fan replied: "Part of the reason I watch is not to outdo the contestants but for extra facts the Chasers (you in particular) and the host throw in," to which the I'm a Celebrity star explained: "Bradley allows the Chasers to do that, which was the original brief. He doesn't intervene even when he does know the answer. Deadpan and subtle are among the qualities that set The Chase UK apart from other game shows."

Anne has gained a huge following on Twitter thanks to her quick witted responses, and recently had people in fits of laughter after comparing herself to a topless football fan. After a photo circulated on Twitter comparing her to a topless Newcastle United fan swinging his shirt around as he celebrated his team's win, Anne replied to the post: "I would just like to confirm that this is NOT me," alongside some crying laughing face emojis. When one fan commented that he couldn't unsee the photo, Anne again hilariously replied: "YOU can't unsee it? How do you think I feel?" When another asked the Chaser to prove that the person in the photo wasn't her, she noted that her breasts "are bigger than that". Fans were delighted by her response, with one writing: "I can't stop roaring with laughter! Your sense of humour is simply the best."