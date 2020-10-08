Bradley Walsh breaks down on This Morning over families separated in lockdown The Chase presenter struggled to hide his emotions

Bradley Walsh struggled to hold back the tears during his appearance on This Morning on Thursday. The Chase presenter was chatting on the ITV morning show via video link when he became visibly emotional while discussing the devastating impact the pandemic has had on families.

The 60-year-old apologised as he broke down after watching the show's segment on families being separated from their loved ones in care homes.

Bradley was particularly affected by the story of a lady named Ruth, who is unable to visit or care for her son who has Huntingdon's disease. Speaking to hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about the sad issue, the Breaking Dad presenter explained after watching Ruth's video: "It's hard enough to see your... It's hard enough, I'm sorry," before holding back the tears.

"It's hard enough to see your parents go, but if your child is going to go before you, something needs to be done, it's so upsetting," he added. Bradley's emotion was clearly difficult for hosts Holly and Phil to watch, as the two looked visibly moved by their friend's words.

The Chase presenter appeared on Thursday's edition of This Morning

Bradley's appearance on the show comes soon after another emotional moment for the TV star. He and his son Barney, with whom he stars in popular ITV show Breaking Dad, recently reunited for a lovely family video in Bradley's home in Essex to thanks fans for their support.

The pair were in high spirits as they celebrated their recent win at the TV Choice Awards, where their travel show Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad, won Best Factual Show.

Taking to the comments section of their video, one fan told the duo: "Congratulations both on your thoroughly deserved award. The bond between the two of you is so precious." Another wrote: "Congratulations. So deserved. What a fantastic show. Father and son. Beautiful people. Chuffed for you both. Xxxxx."

