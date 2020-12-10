David Jason reveals whether A Touch of Frost will announce more episodes We would love to see Jack Frost back on our screens!

One of Sir David Jason's most famous roles was as Jack Frost in A Touch of Frost, a crime series which concluded back in 2010. After a decade without the famous detective on our screen, David has opened up about whether he would ever do more episodes, and we are cautiously optimistic!

Chatting to HELLO!, he explained: "That was such a lovely character to play and one that stretched me because we'd been looking for every joke that we could and working the skills of how to make people laugh and being very self-effacing but with Frost he wanted to catch the criminals and teach them a lesson... and so that became a very interesting character to play."

He continued: "If the right script came along I think that we could certainly have another crack at it."

However, he added that he thought the crime drama landscape on television had changed since the days of Frost, explaining: "What tends to happen now is that bad language and nudity and sex seems to be a standard requirement for a drama, whereas in Frost we avoided any bad language and any graphic scenes of any nature.

"We just told the story and I'm a great believer in if that story is good enough and you tell it well enough... you don't even notice they're not swearing so it's not obligatory in order to keep your audience."

Would you like to see David return to the role?

He added: "Nobody ever, ever, ever said to me, 'Oh I didn't like that Frost episode because there was no swearing in it'. One of the things I would say is that there's an awful lot of the audience out there who just find that difficult in front of their families so we could put that down in our list of changes that we'll make!"

