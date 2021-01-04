David Jason reveals 'bitter blow' after losing out on famous role 

Still Open All Hours star David Jason has opened up about one of the biggest disappointments in his acting career which saw him lose out on a major role on the hit show, Dad's Army.

Although David was originally cast as Lance Corporal Jones, Clive Dunn was the first choice for the role. However, he was was originally unable to take the role due to scheduling conflicts. Shortly after casting the A Touch of Frost actor in the role, Clive's other project was cancelled so he was able to take the role after all.

David was originally offered the role of Lance Corporal Jones

Speaking about the incident to HELLO!, David said: "That was a bitter, bitter blow but strangely enough... if I had been cast in that, if that had happened I would not have been available to do Derek Trotter in Fools and Horses and because of that, I got the chance to play other roles such as All the King's Men, and the porter in Porterhouse Blue.

"All of those other parts all came because I was available after Fools and Horses so had I got Dad's Army it would have gone on for so long and I would never have had the opportunity to play it."

When asked if he believes everything happens for a reason, he said: "I suppose it does in a way. The cards fall that way and if you can take advantage of the way the cards are dealt for you, good on you, but if you don't or you misinterpret the cards you can't go back and say, 'Can I have another deal please?' It's a tricky one."

David is perhaps best known for playing Del Boy in Only Fools and Horses

David, who wrote a new memoir A Del of a Life while in lockdown, added that he has no plans to retire any time soon. When asked if he wanted to retire, the 80-year-old explained: "No, quite the reverse... maybe we soon will be able to get back to a little bit of normality and my cartoon characters will be up and running again."

