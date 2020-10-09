A Touch of Frost star David Jason's latest project revealed Fans will no doubt be delighted with this news!

David Jason is one of the most recognisable faces on British TV thanks to his incredibly successful career bringing to life many beloved characters, so many fans will no doubt be pleased to know that the star has been working on an exciting new project.

The Only Fools and Horses star, aged 80, is set to release a new book titled A Del of a Life: Lessons I've Learned. The autobiography, which happens to be the actor's third, is due out at the end of this month and will detail David's life and time in film and television.

David Jason is set to release his third autobiography

The Open All Hours actor wrote in his book's blurb: "Fortunately, during my life and career I have been given all sorts of advice and learned huge amounts from some great and enormously talented people.

"I've been blessed to play characters such as Derek Trotter, Granville, Pop Larkin and Frost, who have changed my life in all sorts of ways, and taught me lessons that go far beyond the television set.

The Only Fools star will open up about his career and life

"And I've worked a few things out for myself as well, about friendship, ambition, rejection, success, failure, adversity and fortune." We look forward to reading!

Although David has written three autobiographies, the star tends to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. However, the Darling Buds of May star did open up about the sweet moment he first met his now-wife Gill back in the late nineties.

David with his wife Gill and their daughter Sophie

Speaking to the Guardian in 2013, the Open All Hours star explained: "I first set eyes on Gill, a floor assistant at [a TV studio] in Leeds, when she was sent to meet me in the studio car park.

"Later, she told me she had felt an almost physical jolt and a voice in her head said, 'This man is going to affect your life.' Her other immediate thought was that I looked lonely, which was true." The 80-year-old added: "At that time, the idea that we would start a relationship would have struck us both as unlikely.

