A Touch of Frost star David Jason talks daughter Sophie's childhood

David Jason, 80, welcomed his now-teenage daughter Sophie when he was 61, and opened up about her childhood in a previous interview.

Speaking to The Telegraph back in 2008 when Sophie was just eight years old, he joked that he had become curmudgeonly, saying: "I never thought I would. My father used to say, 'What the hell are you listening to? Put that bloody rubbish off.'

"And it was The Beatles, [but Sophie will] be watching Hannah Montana, and I hear myself saying, ‘What’s that rubbish you’re watching?'"

David with his family, Gill and Sophie

He added that his wife, Gill, persuaded him to take breaks between work to spend more time with his daughter, saying: "I was told by the female department, ‘You must stop this, you’re not spending enough time at home with your small child.' So now I have two months at least between projects."

The A Touch of Frost actor opened up about how becoming a dad at an older age impacted him, telling The Telegraph back in 2019: "I suppose the thing that you miss, perhaps, is being able to do all the things a younger father would do with their child.

Sophie is now 19 years old

"But Sophie is lovely – when she was a baby and a small child, she was so funny, it was sheer delight. I still call her 'the warf', because she loved Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, but she couldn't say the 'D'. Even now, I'll say, 'Where's the warfling?', and my wife will say, 'Oh, she's gone out.'"

David and Gill tied the knot in 2005 after meeting on a TV set back in 1995. They were wed in secret, with Gill telling the Manchester Evening News: "We got married yesterday at The Dorchester in a most beautiful suite. It was intimate and very romantic. Some of the guests didn't even know. It was a very low-key surprise."

