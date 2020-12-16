Viewers are saying the same thing about Netflix's The Ripper What do you think of the true-crime show so far?

Netflix's new documentary, The Ripper, was released on Wednesday, and looks into the police investigation into the crimes of serial killer Peter Sutcliffe.

The four-part series also looks at the growing hysteria at the time as officials failed to apprehend the murderer, and how some women called the hotline accusing their partners of being the perpetrator.

WATCH: The Ripper has just landed on Netflix

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Just binge-watched all of #TheRipper on Netflix... If you think you’ve done something horrible to your boyfriend, at least you’re not the women in the 1970s who had an argument with their boyfriend and called the Yorkshire Ripper hotline to say he was the murderer."

Have you been watching the true-crime doc?

Another viewer added: "Watching #TheRipper on Netflix and some ex policewoman is saying girls would fall out with their fellas and ring the police saying he was the murderer. Jesus Christ."

Viewers also spoke about the attitudes towards women in the 1970s, when the crimes occurred. One wrote: "Just watched #TheRipper on Netflix. The levels of misogyny and sheer disrespect for the victims and women, in general, is appalling. Respect to all the women who had to live through that [expletive]."

The new show received some criticism ahead of its launch from the victims of Peter Sutcliffe and their families, who claimed that they were unaware of the show's title and were unhappy when it was changed.

The series looks at Peter Sutcliffe's crimes

In a letter signed by two survivors of Peter Sutcliffe, Marcella Claxton and Mo Lea, and relatives of seven of Sutcliffe's victims, they said: "The moniker "the Yorkshire Ripper" has traumatised us and our families for the past four decades.

"It glorifies the brutal violence of Peter Sutcliffe, and grants him a celebrity status that he does not deserve. Please remember that the word 'ripper' relates to ripping flesh and the repeated use of this phrase is irresponsible, insensitive and insulting to our families and our mothers’ and grandmothers’ legacies."

The series has already come under controversy for changing its name

In response, Netflix told HELLO!: "This is not a series about Sutcliffe but a sensitive re-examination of the crimes within the context of England in the late 1970s.

"This was a time of radical change: a time of poverty and misogyny in which Sutcliffe’s victims were dehumanised by the media and the police, and which resulted in the perpetrator evading capture for five years. This series has at its heart the stories of the women who died."

