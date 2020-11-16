Netflix's Trial 4: Where is Sean Ellis now? Sean was arrested in 1993

Netflix's new true crime series Trial 4 has both gripped and shocked fans since it appeared on the streaming platform last week.

The eight-part show tells the story of Sean Ellis, who was wrongfully arrested and charged for murder in 1993 after a Boston police officer was shot and killed.

The documentary series uncovers previously unknown evidence about the incident, proving Sean's innocence, the corruption within the Boston police, and the three trials Sean faced before his wrongful incarceration. So where is he now?

WATCH: Netflix's Trial 4 - Official Trailer

After spending spent 21 years and seven months in prison, Sean now works for a non-profit company in Boston. A charity website raising awareness and funds for Sean's story reads: "Sean Ellis is living an admirable life. After his release, family and friends and his legal team rallied to help him re-adjust to civilian life.

"A kind official at his mother's church provided him housing for the first three years, while he got his bearings. […] After initial stints on a demolition crew, he was hired by Community Servings, a Boston non-profit agency that prepares and delivers medically appropriate meals to ill and elderly home-bound residents."

Sean Ellis interviewing for the new documentary

Sean, who was 19 at the time of this arrest, was found guilty by two hung juries. During his imprisonment, the case continued which saw former Boston detectives Walter Robinson, Kenneth Acerra and John Mulligan (the murder victim) indicted by a grand jury for charges of police corruption including falsification of search warrants.

Meanwhile, more evidence came to light regarding Mulligan and his life and career before he was shot. The former police officer was found to be involved in crimes including theft, and more officers were then implicated in his murder as a result.

Sean Ellis was eventually released in 2016

In 2013, Sean's lawyer put forward a motion for a retrial, citing the recent findings, evidence, and police corruption. In 2016, Sean was finally freed.

Netflix's synopsis reads: "Ellis's story, while devastating, sheds light on timely issues of systemic racism, police corruption and criminal justice reform while offering hope that, ultimately, people have the power to change the system."

