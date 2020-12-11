Death Row's Women with Susanna Reid: fans convinced of inmate's guilt for this reason Did you watch the true-crime documentary?

Susanna Reid's true-crime documentary aired on Thursday evening and it seems viewers were gripped from the start.

The ITV programme saw the Good Morning Britain presenter travel to Texas, USA to explore a harrowing murder case involving Darlie Routier, who was accused of murdering her two sons and is serving a life sentence on death row.

Viewers watching at home took to social media to give their verdict on the case, and many are convinced of Darlie's guilt due to her apparent lack of emotion or empathy to the death of her sons.

One person wrote: "#DeathRowWomen I think she's guilty. You can't summon real tears on a whim without true emotion; she's crying without any tears. Doesn't she feel anything for her kids?"

Another viewer tweeted: "#DeathRowWomen narcissists will never ever accept blame or accountability at all costs, even sitting in a prison cell fighting for an appeal is psychologically enough to still not need to accept blame."

A third commented: "Her attitude isn't very convincing of innocence but some things don't add up but I'm tending towards her being guilty if I listen to my intuition but who knows? #DeathRowWomen."

However, other fans of the show are less certain on where they stand with their verdict and felt the documentary brought up many unanswered questions.

"How did she get so many bruises? How did husband not here anything? Did she scream out for him? Why pick the knife up?", asked one fan. Another said: "I'm inclined to think she's innocent, but I've been wrong before. #deathrowwomen @susannareid100."

In 1997, Darlie was found guilty and sentenced to death by legal injection for killing five-year-old Damon the year prior. She also remains accused of murdering her other son, six-year-old Devon. Both sons were tragically killed just a few feet from where Darlie. The inmate maintains her innocence and that she had nothing to do with the murders.

