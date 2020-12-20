His Dark Materials: when will season three be aired? His Dark Materials season three aims to begin filming in 2021

His Dark Materials' season two finale airs on Sunday night, and frankly we can't wait for the next instalment of the beautifully realised adaptation from Phillip Pullman's bestselling novel series - but just when can we expect to see it?

MORE: His Dark Materials season two: where is James McAvoy?

While seasons one and two were filmed at the same time and were released over consecutive years, fans might have to accept that there will be a longer wait for season three, which will be an adaptation of The Amber Spyglass.

Loading the player...

WATCH: His Dark Materials season two trailer

Executive producer Jane Tranter confirmed that they were already in pre-production for season three, and hoped to begin filming by spring 2021. Since we'd be a little surprised if production was finished in time to air the show that year, we are cautiously optimistic that the show will be out sometime in 2022.

Season three will begin filming in the spring

Jane revealed that the show will be an eight-part series after originally planning to split it in two. She told Deadline: "The Amber Spyglass is quite rightly adapted into eight episodes and I will fully and humbly admit I was completely wrong."

MORE: His Dark Materials: what happens at the end of the books?

MORE: Is His Dark Materials star Andrew Scott in a relationship? Find out here

MORE: His Dark Materials made a major change to the books

Season three will see Lyra separated from Will after being kidnapped by her mother, Mrs Coulter, leading Will on a mission to rescue her with the help of some mysterious new characters. The pair also finds themselves journeying to the land of the dead.

Have you enjoyed season two?

Meanwhile, Many Malone finds herself co-existing with Mulefa, a strange, otherworldly type of elephant. Speaking about creating their world, production designer Joel Collins told Radio Times: "I utterly have an idea of the Mulefa and what their world is, Asriel's Republic is an amazing place."

Season three will follow the events of The Amber Spyglass

He continued: "We obviously go to the land of the dead, and what an exciting thing to think about and journey through. It’s literally a huge, complicated and brilliantly fun puzzle."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.