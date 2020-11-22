His Dark Materials: what happens at the end of the books? Are you enjoying series two so far?

Fans are loving His Dark Materials season two so far, which is based on the events of the second novel in Philip Pullman's bestselling series.

Season two introduces Will Parry, a boy from our world, who meets Lyra as they both find a way into the city of Cittàgazze in an alternate universe.

However, this marks just the beginning of Lyra and Will's joint adventures together, which are concluded in the third and final novel in the series, The Amber Spyglass. So just what happens at the end of the books? Find out here...

In the final novel, Will and Lyra discover that there is a land of the dead after Lyra continues to have dreams about Roger trapped there. Promising to help him, she and Will journey there by using the subtle knife. However, Lyra is forced to leave Pantalaimon behind, causing her immense pain.

Lyra leaves Pan as she goes to the world of the dead

After liberating the residents of the world of the dead, who happily join with the universe, Will and Lyra return and the latter is eventually reunited with Pantalaimon, while Will discovers that he finally has a daemon who appeared when he too went to the land of the dead.

The pair discover that Spectres, the evil entities that destroy every adult they meant, are created by making windows through universes, and the only way to banish them is to close every window in existence. They also discover that they can't stay together in one of their worlds, as if you remain in a world where you don't belong, you will sicken and die.

The pair finally admit that they are in love with one another, but accept that they have to return to their own worlds. They promise to sit on the bench that exists in both of their worlds on the same day of the same year so that they may feel close to one another again.

Have you been enjoying the series so far?

Indeed, the bench was introduced in the second episode of the second series, leading book fans to take to Twitter to discuss the significance of the moment.

One writing: "Excuse me is this THE bench, as in... THE. BENCH?!?!?!" Another added: "I’m enjoying a lot of the foreshadowing in #hisdarkmaterials. BUT NOT THIS. THIS WAS A LOW BLOW."

