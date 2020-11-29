Is His Dark Materials star Andrew Scott in a relationship? Find out here Andrew is also perhaps best known for playing the 'Hot Priest' in Fleabag

After weeks of waiting, Andrew Scott has finally entered the His Dark Materials world as the mysterious Doctor Stanislaus Grumman, the man who Lee Scoresby has been looking for.

MORE: His Dark Materials: what happens at the end of the books?

But how much do you know about the Fleabag star behind the scenes? Find out more about Andrew's family life here...

Is Andrew Scott in a relationship?

While Andrew keeps his personal life very private, it is thought that he is currently single after splitting from his long-term partner, writer Stephen Beresford, in 2019. It was reported that the Sherlock star was using dating apps while single at the beginning of the year - so who knows, he might well have found love!

Andrew and Stephen (centre) split in 2019

Previously chatting on the How to Fail podcast about relationship back in January, he said: "You learn from people. It’s not about the length of time you spend with somebody. My life is different now. I feel like my attitude towards relationships and my attitude towards myself and sexuality and all that stuff has changed, and that came about from having the courage to be on my own for a bit, quite a scary thing to do.

MORE: Did you spot this detail in His Dark Materials opening credits?

MORE: His Dark Materials made a major change to the books

MORE: His Dark Materials season two review: a pitch-perfect start to The Subtle Knife

"When I lived on my own for the first time, I found it really difficult. I feel proud that I’ve spent time by myself because it certainly wasn’t easy."

Andrew is currently starring in His Dark Materials

Andrew has also opened up about his sexuality, telling The Independent: "Mercifully, these days people don't see being gay as a character flaw. But nor is it a virtue, like kindness. Or a talent, like playing the banjo. It's just a fact. Of course, it's part of my make-up, but I don't want to trade on it."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you been watching season two?

Who does Andrew play in His Dark Materials?

In the show, Andrew plays Stanislaus Grumman AKA John Parry, Will's father who disappeared after going on an expedition to the Artic when Will was a child. He was briefly seen in season one as Will watches one of his old interviews, and so this episode marks the first real introduction to his character.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.