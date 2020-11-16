His Dark Materials fans devastated by heartbreaking hidden detail in episode two Warning, contains spoilers from the His Dark Materials trilogy!

His Dark Materials episode two aired on BBC on Sunday night - and fans of the books were particularly surprised to see a major moment from the final novel foreshadowed - but did you spot it? Warning, spoilers ahead of the future of the series!

In the episode, Lyra and Will spend time together while sat on a bench in the Botanical Gardens in Oxford, with both realising that the gardens exist in both of their worlds.

WATCH: His Dark Materials season two sees Lyra meet Will

In the third and final novel of the His Dark Materials series, Lyra and Will discover that they have to return to their respective worlds or they'll eventually grow sick and die, and that they have to close all of the windows to other worlds in order to save mankind, meaning that they will never see each other again.

Lyra and Will are separated at the end of book three

During their heartbreaking farewell, the pair promise one another that they will come to the botanical gardens and sit on the bench that exists in both of their worlds on the same day every year in order to feel close to one another, leaving fans heartbroken.

Needless to say, viewers were somewhat devastated when the bench made an appearance in episode two, with one writing: "Excuse me is this THE bench, as in... THE. BENCH?!?!?!" Another added: "I’m enjoying a lot of the foreshadowing in #hisdarkmaterials. BUT NOT THIS. THIS WAS A LOW BLOW."

Fans spotted the significance of the bench on the show

A third person wrote: "The AUDACITY, the sheer disrespect #HisDarkMaterials." Another tweeted: "Me trying to explain the significance of THE BENCH to my mum #HisDarkMaterials."

Season two of the series focuses on the events of The Subtle Knife, where Lyra leaves her own world and finds herself meeting Will in the city of Cittàgazze. Discovering that they are both from different worlds, the pair team up to help one another out.

