The third and final lockdown-themed episode of Vicar of Dibley aired on Monday, and fans were delighted to see a familiar face from the series back for the occasion.

Each episode has seen Dawn French’s Geraldine Grainger perform sermons to the village of Dibley via Zoom. But with the vicar on a last-minute pre-lockdown trip to Cadbury World in the episode, James Fleet made his full return as the hapless Hugo Horton to deliver one on her behalf.

Fans were delighted to see the hilarious character back on their screens, with one viewer tweeting: “So good to see Hugo back on the TV! He still nails that role with such comic perfection.”

“Did you see Dawn French do her #VicarOfDibley zoom chat tonight? She’s such a beautiful person and Hugo made me cry, it was like being with them, our family on Zoom for 10 minutes and now I’m all emotional again,” another wrote.

A third added: “Thank you so much @Dawn_French, @James_Fleet and Richard Curtis for three brilliant episodes #TheVicarOfDibleyInLockdown.”

Some viewers were once again touched by how the show incorporated the sad passing of Emma Chambers into the script, as they spotted a photo of Emma's character, Alice Tinker, on her wedding day in the background. Fleet's character, Hugo rounded off his speech by telling audiences his wife's favourite joke.

Someone commented, “Not that it takes much, but Hugo telling us Alice’s favourite joke just set me off for a little cry #VicarOfDibley."

The episode concluded the set of planned ten-minute long mini-episodes exploring life in lockdown in the village. However, it seems that the team behind the beloved sitcom haven’t completely ruled out more episodes in the future.

Speaking on This Morning, Dawn teased: “Well she’s definitely in Dibley at the moment, she’s married and she’s in Dibley. But, you know, I’ve always said to Richard Curtis: ‘She’d make a great Bishop!’”

