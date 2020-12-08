Viewers are saying the same thing about Vicar of Dibley's return Did you enjoy Geraldine Granger's return?

The Vicar of Dibley returned to our screens in the first of three planned ten-minute long episodes exploring life in lockdown in the village - and viewers are saying the same thing about Geraldine Granger's return.

Fans were full of praise, with one writing: "Ah loved today's batch of shorts. Good lighthearted fun n still has all its charm!!!! Obviously a different format from what we're used to for multiple reasons, but still appreciative of the new content," while another added: "Tonight's brand new #VicarOfDibley was amazing! Just the tonic we all needed! Thank you so very much."

However, many also took to Twitter to discuss the absence of late cast members including Liz Smith, Emma Chamber, Roger Lloyd Pack and John Bluthel.

One person wrote: "The biggest part of why the show worked was the chemistry between Dawn French and the underrated Emma Chambers. I really, really wanted to like it. But some things shouldn’t be rebooted."

Another person tweeted: "Currently watching the new #vicarofdibley episode. Loving the nods to Roger Lloyd Pack and John Bluthal. They are very sadly missed, as are Liz Smith & Emma Chambers." A third fan tweeted: "Watching the new #vicarofdibley episode was just what my soul needed, but nevertheless a tad sad knowing that Alice won't be appearing."

Did you enjoy Geraldine's return?

Dawn opened up about paying a tribute to Emma in an upcoming episode, telling the Mirror: "Along with all the silly, funny stuff, there is a moment where we pay tribute to Alice and that was not easy to film. Honestly, I had to do it seven times. I didn't get through it once without tears but it's really important to remember this is where real life and Dibley come together."

We're so happy to have her back on our screens!

Praising the sitcom's writers for incorporating the sad passing of Emma into the script, the actress and author continued: "Richard Curtis and Paul Mayhew-Archer have got this skill of making stuff funny and light but also being truthful and honest."

