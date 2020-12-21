Dawn French hints at The Vicar of Dibley returning for new series Could we be seeing Geraldine Granger in 2021?

Dawn French has opened up about the prospect of beloved sitcom The Vicar of Dibley returning for a brand new series in 2021.

Appearing on last week's This Morning, the actress revealed to presenters Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford whether fans could look forward to seeing Geraldine Granger in more episodes, and it seems it's definitely a possibility!

The comedian teased the ITV hosts: "Well she's definitely in Dibley at the moment, she's married and she's in Dibley. But, you know, I've always said to Richard Curtis: 'She'd make a great Bishop!'"

WATCH: Dawn French reprises role as Vicar of Dibley

While there's yet to be solid confirmation, viewers have been treated to snippets of the classic sitcom thanks to the lockdown specials, and repeat episodes of the series from the beginning on the BBC. The lockdown episodes saw the stars of the comedy reunite to give their verdict from Dibley on 2020's events.

Speaking on The One Show in November, Dawn said: "Richard Curtis, Paul Mayhew-Archer and I decided, 'What would Geraldine be doing at Christmas?' She'd be Zooming her parishioners and ministering to them like that, so that's what we've done. It's ten minutes long but it's three little sermons so it takes us all the way through the lockdown."

Dawn French hinted the comedy could return

The new episodes also saw Dawn as Geraldine pay tribute to co-star Emma Chambers, who played Alice Tinker in the show, after she sadly passed away in 2018.

After describing some of Alice's best moments on the show, Geraldine told viewers: "It was the dark night of my soul but now, three years later, what's happened is that those terrible last few months have just become a small part of her story and we've been able to claim back all the happiness of the whole life of the woman who was Alice Tinker."

Becoming visibly emotional and trying to stay in character, she continued: "I believe in eternal life in heaven, but I also believe in eternal life on earth because those who die are alive eternally here, alive in our memories and in who we are because of how they changed us. Message for the day, love the ones you're with, especially in these hardest of times."

