The heartbreaking way the Vicar of Dibley paid tribute to Emma Chambers

The Vicar of Dibley paid tribute to the late Emma Chambers with an emotional eulogy by Dawn French's character, Geraldine Granger, about Emma's character, Alice Tinker.

In the ten-minute episode, Geraldine reveals that Alice passed away from cancer three years earlier. She said: "Okay friends, dear friends, this is going to be a weird one about love and laughter and loss... everywhere I go now, every time I'm standing in my kitchen, every time I go into the vestry, it's little Alice Tinker I see.

WATCH: Emma Chambers passed away back in 2018 aged 53

"She died three years ago this week. Who is the person I most loved in my life? Well, I'm very fond of my handsome husband, but in the end, it's got to be her, my own darling, dumb blonde... She wasn't the brightest bulb in the box, but when we lost her, all of our lights went out."

After describing some of Alice's best moments on the show, she continued: "It was the dark night of my soul but now, three years later, what's happened is that those terrible last few months have just become a small part of her story and we've been able to claim back all the happiness of the whole life of the woman who was Alice Tinker.

In the episode, Geraldine reveals Alice died from cancer

Becoming visibly emotional and pausing for a moment to collect herself, she continued: "I believe in eternal life in heaven, but I also believe in eternal life on earth because those who die are alive eternally here, alive in our memories and in who we are because of how they changed us. Message for the day, love the ones you're with, especially in these hardest of times."

Emma sadly passed away back in 2018 after suffering a heart attack. At the time, Dawn told PA: "Emma was a very bright spark and the most loyal & loving friend anyone could wish for. I will miss her very much."

