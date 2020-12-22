Meet the cast of All Creatures Great and Small We have been loving the Channel 5 series

All Creatures Great and Small was hugely popular when it aired on Channel 5 earlier this year and was the perfect, cosy treat to watch about countryside life to help forgot about the craziness of 2020.

Now, the programme is back for a festive special and we can't wait! Meet the cast of the lovely show here...

Nicholas Ralph - James Herriot

All Creatures Great and Small marks Nicholas' television debut as the local vet James, and what a role to land!

WATCH: Nicholas has Poldark moment in All Creatures Great and Small

Speaking about taking on the part, he told South West Farmer about the similarities between him and the author of the books, on which the show is based on, saying: "Even physically we were quite similar. He talks about having a wiry strength from the long walks around the Yorkshire Dales... And I was very sporty as well, just like Alf was.

"He's got a lot of passion and commitment to his field and that was like me. Once I found acting, I was completely enveloped in it – and haven’t looked back."

Samuel West - Siegfried Farnon

Samuel plays the vet and owner of Skeldale House - and also happens to be James' boss. You might have seen the actor in Mr Selfridge, Darkest Hour and even The Crown - impressive! Chatting to Big Issue about the new show, he said: "For many people it will just be a lovely piece of that period escapism, and why not?

Samuel West appears in the show

"But when we think of things that we have to get better at, relying on each other, welcoming outsiders and looking after the land are three that are very high, on my list anyway."

Anna Madeley - Mrs Hall

Anna plays the housekeeper of Skeldale House - and has a seriously impressive filmography. You might recognise her from shows including Deadwater Fell, Patrick Melrose or The Crown. She has also previously starred in Agatha Christie's Poirot and Silent Witness.

Anna Madeley plays Mrs Hall

Callum Woodhouse - Tristan Farnon

Callum plays Siegfried's brother Tristan (and the bane of his life), who is perhaps best known for playing Leslie Durrell in The Durrells. Tristan is more interested in a pint rather than hard work, which often gets him in constant trouble.

A great friend to James, Tristan is always on hand to offer advice on women, a subject in which he believes he’s something of an expert.

Tristan has also appeared in The Durrells

Rachel Shenton - Helen Alderson

Rachel plays the farmer's daughter Helen, who has a potential romance with James (and is also admired by Hugh). Speaking about her gorgeous costumes, Helen said: "I will gladly state that Helen has the best wardrobe, bar none.

"Ros (Little) and the wonderful costume department did an amazing job of styling Helen. She was the first woman in her village to ever wear trousers and in 1937 that was pretty bold."

The role of Helen is played by Rachel Shenton

Diana Rigg - Mrs Pumphrey

The incredible Diana Rigg sadly passed away in September this year, but viewers got the opportunity to see the late actress is her final role as the eccentric Mrs Pumphrey. Diana was perhaps best known for starring as Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones. In the show, Mrs Pumphrey lives in a gorgeous mansion with her Pekingese, Tricki Woo.

The synopsis reads: "When James is called to treat Tricki’s latest bout of flop-bott, he soon discovers there are many perks to being Tricki's 'Uncle Herriot'."

The late Diana Rigg starred in the Channel 5 show before her passing

Matthew Lewis - Hugh Hulton

Harry Potter's Neville Longbottom himself stars as the wealthy landowner, who has a soft spot for Helen, Hugh. Speaking about his role, he said: "When Hugh walks into the pub, people immediately know who he is, and he's served at the bar immediately!

Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis appears

But he's also very close to these people, he’s very warm and approachable and he’s not the kind of standoffish idea of the lord of the manor who looks down on people with disdain." Matthew is also known for his roles in Happy Valley and Me Before You.

All Creatures Great and Small aires at 9pm tonight on Channel 5. Catch up with the previous series on My5.

