All Creatures Great and Small star reveals major update on new series We can't wait to catch up with the Darrowby lot!

All Creatures Great and Small star Callum Woodhouse has revealed that filming for the third series of the popular Channel 5 drama has begun. Yay!

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Monday, the actor posted a snap from the set, which shows the star's pouting face reflected in a telescopic inspecting mirror. A vet's tray containing a prop labelled 'Sterilized Absorbent Gauze' can also be seen in the photo.

Callum captioned the picture: "Back vetting."

The Channel 5 star, who plays Siegfried Farnon's mischievous young brother Tristan in the series, isn't the only one who shared the exciting news, however. The show's director, Brian Percival, also confirmed that filming had started on the upcoming series.

Taking to Twitter, he posted a snap of the sun shining on a beautiful Yorkshire landscape, along with the caption: "Almost half way through block one and after a few very rainy days we get this on a studio day #Allcreatures #ACGAS," adding a shrugging emoji.

Almost half way through block 1 and after a few very rainy days we get this on a studio day 🤷🏻‍♂️ #Allcreatures #ACGAS 😊 pic.twitter.com/ILTDWq07gJ — brian percival (@brianspercival) March 15, 2022

Brian Percival shared a photo from the show's Yorkshire set

Rachel Shenton, who plays Helen Alderson in the series, was quick to drop two crying laughing emojis in the comments section, while Nicholas Ralph, who stars as James Herriot, added: "As is the way."

Viewers last caught up with the residents of Darrowby in the show's bittersweet Christmas special, which saw the development of Mrs Hall's slow-burning romance with former soldier Gerald Hammond, while Tristan finally passed his veterinary exams.

Fans also watched as the Skeldale House gang came together to spend Christmas Day with lonely widow Mrs Pumprhey, who would have faced the festive occasion alone otherwise.

Filming for season three has begun

The final scene saw James give a moving rendition of Robert Burns' Auld Lang Syne, while Mrs Hall spots a warplane flying overhead.

Since season two takes place in the year 1938, it's likely that we'll see the Darrowby locals face the beginnings of World War Two in the upcoming series.

Both series of All Creatures Great and Small are available to stream on My5.

