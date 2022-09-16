Viewers are saying the same thing after All Creatures Great and Small return The Channel 5 series is back for a third series

All Creatures Great and Small returned to screens on Thursday evening with the first episode of series three – and it seems fans were more than delighted to see James Herriot, Siegfried Farnon and more back in action.

Taking to social media during the airing on Channel 5, plenty were quick to share how pleased they were that the drama was back with new episodes, adding how the timing of its return was welcomed.

One person said: "Thank goodness for #AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall last night, such a gentle programme. Just what the world needs now."

Another echoed this, writing on Twitter: "Welcome back @AllCreaturesTV sometimes all you need is simple heartwarming and funny TV and this hits the spot every time! Perfect timing for the autumn! Need to read the books again! #allcreaturesgreatandsmall."

The Channel 5 programme is back

A third added further: "So, so, so good to finally have this show back after waiting 'patiently' for a year. It's really just so soft and adorable and the writing and acting is ON POINT. These two have gotten soooo much closer, it sets them up perfectly for future episodes."

The show sees Nicholas Ralph, Samuel West, Anna Madeley and Rachel Shenton all back on screens to reprise their roles. So, what can fans expect from series three?

Are you a fan of the show?

The official synopsis reads: "Series three begins in spring 1939. Some big changes are happening at Skeldale and everyone has to learn how to adjust. James enters into a new stage of his life with Helen and at the practice, where Tristan is now also a qualified vet.

"After being made joint business partner by Siegfried, James pushes to take on more responsibility via the Ministry of Agriculture’s new bovine TB testing scheme, but its unexpected challenges risk pushing him to breaking point. As a potential Second World War looms, all of our Skeldale family have to consider their purpose in Darrowby and beyond."

