Did you spot this blunder in All Creatures Great and Small's new series? Fans are loving series three of the Channel 5 show

All Creatures Great and Small returned for a new series recently and fans are overjoyed to have the Channel 5 show back on screens. But in episode one of series three, there was a noticeable error that eagle-eyed fans may have spotted!

MORE: Viewers are saying the same thing after All Creatures Great and Small return

In a scene at the beginning of the episode, which featured Nicholas Ralph in his role as James Herriot, the on-screen vet could be seen drinking from a beer tankard prop that had a hole in the bottom. When the actor lifted the cup to take a 'drink' his face could be seen through the cup.

Loading the player...

WATCH: All Creatures Great and Small series three - official trailer

One person spotted the mistake on Twitter, writing: "Anyone else notice the bottomless fake beer tankard in #allcreaturesgreatandsmall?" However, despite the prop error, viewers are thrilled about the heartwarming drama's return and have been sharing their praise on social media.

Another fan tweeted: "Only just watched the new episode of #AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall #ACGAS. It's so nice for it to be back. My favourite all-time program - nothing can beat it." A third commented: "Best way to spend a Sunday night is by watching #AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall love this programme #channel5."

MORE: Where is All Creatures Great and Small filmed?

MORE: All Creatures Great and Small star warns of 'really tough' moments for beloved characters

Did you notice this moment?

A fourth viewer wrote: "So glad to see one of my favourites is back #AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall. Such a beautiful series." The show sees Nicholas Ralph, Samuel West, Anna Madeley, and Rachel Shenton all back on screens to reprise their roles.

The official synopsis reads: "Series three begins in spring 1939. Some big changes are happening at Skeldale and everyone has to learn how to adjust. James enters into a new stage of his life with Helen and at the practice, where Tristan is now also a qualified vet.

Fans are loving the show

"After being made joint business partner by Siegfried, James pushes to take on more responsibility via the Ministry of Agriculture’s new bovine TB testing scheme, but its unexpected challenges risk pushing him to breaking point."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.