Outlander has some very good news about season six Are you a fan of Outlander?

Outlander fans, rejoice! We might be in Droughtlander for a while longer, but Sam Heughan has confirmed that the show is set to resume filming for season six, and we couldn't be more excited!

MORE: Outlander star Sophie Skelton reveals what she thinks of Brianna

Speaking in a video for the show's official Twitter account, Sam, Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin, who play Jamie, Claire, Brianna and Roger respectively, visited the costume department to chat about the new show.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie and Claire in season five

In the video, Sam says: "Guess where I am, it is, indeed, the costume department of Outlander. Amongst hundreds and thousands of costumes we have to dress so many people, so excited to be back.

"We're prepping, we're dressing people, we're learning to deal with all the guidelines but we can't wait to show you what we have got in store for season six. I might even have a new hat, we'll see."

The caption read: "The #Outlander cast just wanted to drop by and give you a little gift. Happy holidays to the best fans ever!"

MORE: Outlander prequel confirmed - get the details

MORE: Outlander author shocks fans as she criticises TV show

Filming was delayed due to the pandemic, and Sam explained on This Morning back in June: "We were supposed to be shooting right now and obviously things are still slightly up in the air, but I think you know, I'm hopeful that we're gonna be back before we know it. They're putting plans in place.

Are you a fan of the show?

"We have been delayed. We were supposed to start shooting by May. But we are gearing up. We've had fittings, we've got scripts, we are getting there. It's just such an epic show it's taking a while to get there, but we will be back for season six."

Claire and Jamie are nearly back!

Season six is expected to look at the aftermath from the dramatic season five finale, which saw Claire rescued by Jamie and her family after being kidnapped and assaulted. Meanwhile, Roger and Brianna find themselves back in time with their son Jemmy, despite trying to return to the present day.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.