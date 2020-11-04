Outlander star Sam Heughan gives exciting update on season six The actor opened up about Outlander season six - get the details

Sam Heughan has opened up about when fans can expect Outlander to start filming season six - and it's sooner than you might think!

The beloved show, which aired season five earlier this year, usually takes a break between filming, which has taken longer than usual due to coronavirus. However, Sam has given up a very hopeful update!

WATCH: Outlander's Jamie and Claire in season five

Chatting on Live With Kelly and Ryan, he said: "Obviously with Covid things have been delayed but we are definitely gearing up. I’ve been in a few times for costume fittings."

He continued: "Yeah, we’re going to have to adapt and look at a new way of working around it but we’re getting there. I’m excited, I’m excited to go back to work." The actor, who plays Jamie Fraser in the romantic drama, joked that some of the saucier scenes that the show is famous for might be tricky to film!

Caitriona spoke about what to expect from season six

The star joked: "I’ve now got to stay 2m away from my co-stars so that could provide some really interesting love scenes."

The upcoming series will likely deal with the fallout of the season five finale, which saw Claire kidnapped and assaulted by a group of men - with one being a fellow time traveller who disappeared before her rescue.

Sam and Caitriona play Jamie and Claire in the hit show

Speaking about Claire's future on the show, Caitriona Balfe told Starz that it is "one of the things I'm most looking forward to, seeing how she copes with all that… how the family as a whole unit heal together or help her to heal".

Lauren Lyle, Marsali MacKimmie Fraser, also opened up about Marsali's relationship with Fergus in season six, telling TV Line: "I do know some stuff is going to happen with them next season that’s very much them together, so that will happen, but it’ll be a totally different situation to what you’ve seen them in before."

