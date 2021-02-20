Everything you need to know about Tom Hanks' family The actor has been married twice

Tom Hanks is something of Hollywood royalty and has enjoyed an incredible career over the last 40 years.

Even though the actor is approaching is 65th birthday, it doesn't look like he's going to be slowing down anytime soon. His most recent movies A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and News of the World, have both received rave reviews from critics.

Away from his work, however, the incredible actor can be found at his home in Los Angeles with his wife and family. Want to know more about his family? Here's what we know…

Tom Hanks' marriage to Samantha Lewes

Tom has been married twice. He met his first wife, producer Samantha Lewes, while he was in college and they tied the knot in 1978, one year after their first son Colin was born. Tom was only 22 at the time and had yet to make his acting debut.

Tom Hanks was just 22 when he wed his first wife Samantha

The couple went their separate ways in 1987 after nine years of marriage. Opening up about their split to The Daily Express, the Big actor said: "I was just too young and insecure for marriage. I was not really ready to take on those responsibilities. My own life has not been as smooth as my career."

Tom remained on friendly terms with his ex-wife and mother of his two children up until her tragic death in 2002. Sadly, Samantha passed away aged 49 after being diagnosed with terminal bone cancer at a routine check-up.

Tom Hanks' marriage to Rita Wilson

Less than one year after their divorce was finalised, Tom married again. This time to fellow actress Rita Wilson, who he had starred alongside in the 1985 comedy Volunteers. According to Tom, it was love at first sight.

"When we first looked at each other there was definitely a kind of like, 'Hey, this is the place!' I felt that, anyway," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I think the end result is that we got married for all the right reasons."

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson

In 2020, the Hollywood couple was diagnosed with COVID-19 while Queensland, Australia, where Tom had been filming Baz Luhrmann's upcoming biopic on Elvis Presley. Fortunately, both made a full recovery and have been happy and healthy since.

Tom Hanks' children

Tom is a father of four! He shares Colin, 43, and 38-year-old Elizabeth with ex-wife Samantha and has two sons Chester 'Chet', 30, and Truman, 25 with current wife Rita.

While Elizabeth has pursued a career in writing and will publish her first book next year, Colin has followed in his father's footsteps and become an actor. The Emmy-nominated actor is known for his roles in films such as King Kong, The House Bunny and Jumanji. With his wife, Samantha Bryant, he has two daughters, making Tom a grandfather too!

Tom Hanks is a doting dad to four children and three grandchildren

Chet, who is also an actor, has made headlines over the years due to his personal issues and past addictions. Following the birth of a daughter of his own in 2016, Chet decided to become sober, something that Tom has previously spoken about. "As a parent, you love your kids unconditionally," he told Entertainment Tonight. "You support them every step of the way."

