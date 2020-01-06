Rita Wilson has come under fire following the Golden Globes on Sunday night after taking to Twitter to complain that her hair and makeup artist was running late. The actress, 63, posted several tweets expressing her frustration at her situation, writing: "My hair and makeup person is one hour and twenty minutes late... Hair and makeup still not here. Trying to be zen... Booked this person in September. Hair and makeup still not here."

While plenty of people were sympathetic (or quick to make jokes about the situation), with one writing: "With the world on the brink of WWIII my biggest worry is if Rita Wilson's makeup artist got there in time," while another added: "I've never been more invested in anything than in finding out if Rita Wilson’s hair and makeup team arrive in time for the Golden Globes," others spoke about how her comments were perhaps a little out of touch. One person wrote: "I’m sure this is completely nerve wracking. But, with everything going on maybe take a breath and don’t freaking tweet it? Really? Take that $ and maybe $50k more and send it to Australia."

Another added: "#AustraliaisBurning and we might go to war... but by all means, once [hair and makeup] arrives please mark yourself safe on Facebook from this disaster so we know you're ok!" Although Rita didn't update fans, it appeared that her hair and makeup artist did indeed show up, as she arrived looking glam on the red carpet with her husband on Sunday night. It was a huge night for the Toy Story actor, who received the Cecil B. DeMille Award, an honorary award for outstanding contributions to entertainment. Tom broke down in tears while accepting the honour as he referenced his family, saying: "A man is blessed with a family sitting down front like that."

