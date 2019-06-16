Tom Hanks teases that Toy Story 4 might not be the last! Find out what he had to say!

Tom Hanks has hinted that the fourth Toy Story film might not be the laspt! The Forrest Gump actor chatted to HELLO! about the future of the hugely popular franchise while attending the premiere of Toy Story 4 in London on Sunday. He explained: "With the fourth one we don't know if it's the last, we don't know if it's the beginning of a new generation of it all, but I have always been knocked out by the words on the paper and the investment everyone takes on. These movies take the better part of five or six years... and they can't just be good or facile, they have to be worthwhile. Every movie hopes to be worthwhile but it doesn't always happen."

Tom Hanks chats to HELLO!

He also revealed that he initially had some doubts before each film was made. Speaking about whether he was ever unsure about the success of the films, he said: "There was never a time! It's not up to us, it's about the people who come up with that story. The first time we thought, 'Is this going to work at all?' and on the second time we said, 'Are you sure you guys want to do this?' And on the third film we were like, 'You got this? These movies are really important'."

Tom spoke about making the Toy Story films

The fourth Toy Story film will follow our beloved band of toys as they attempt to rescue their owner Bonnie's new favourite toy, Forky, and find themselves caught up in the lives of toys living at a funfair. Speaking about the film, Tom admitted that some of the scenes were very emotional, saying: "I wasn't sure what the last page was going to be. We finished one sequence and they said: 'OK, thanks, you're done.' I actually had a transcendental moment of going back to 1991 when we started all of this. I was in the same room with the same engineers with some of the same people. I had to take a moment to collect myself."

