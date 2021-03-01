Golden Globe winner Emma Corin 'moved' by Prince Harry's thoughts on The Crown The star won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Pince Harry's mother, Princess Diana

Emma Corrin won Best Actress in a Drama for her role as Princess Diana in The Crown during Sunday's Golden Globes - and the star had plenty to say about Prince Harry's thoughts on the show.

MORE: Golden Globes 2021: see the full list of winners

Chatting to reporters following her well-deserved win, she was asked about her reaction to Prince Harry's interview with James Corden, where he praised the Netflix show based on the royal family. She said: "I felt incredibly grateful to him actually and incredibly moved by what he said. The fact that he's watched it and it's his mother, I was very moved that he acknowledged it."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Emma Corrin reacts to Prince Harry's response to The Crown

She continued: "Hearing that moved me in a way I wasn't expecting... it's not something that I ever thought I needed him to address or that I needed anyone to address but actually hearing him say that I'm glad that he enjoyed it. I feel moved and grateful for those words."

MORE: Golden Globes 2021: The very best moments

Harry had previously said: "They don't pretend to be news, it's fictional. But it's loosely based on the truth. Of course it's not strictly accurate, but loosely. It gives you a rough idea about what the lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that."

Emma played Diana in the hit show

He continued: "I'm way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife, or myself. Because it's the difference between, [The Crown] is obviously fiction, take it how you will, but [the tabloid stories] are being reported on as fact, because you're supposedly news. I have a real issue with that."

Emma wasn't the only star from The Crown to win big on Sunday night, as Josh O'Connor and Gillian Anderson also won for their roles as Prince Charles and Margaret Thatcher respectively.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.