Golden Globes 2021: The very best moments There were plenty of standout appearances

The Golden Globes might have looked different this year in light of the pandemic, but there were still plenty of funny, heartbreaking and surprising appearances from our favourite stars. Take a look at our top ten standout moments from the 2021 ceremony…

Nicole Kidman's daughters steal the show

Nicole Kidman was very nearly upstaged on Sunday night! The Undoing actress appeared virtually for the Golden Globes, seated on a sofa with husband Keith Urban and their two daughters, Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, ten. The little girls, who are rarely photographed, were all dressed up for the special event, wearing matching white frocks.

Nicole Kidman was joined by her husband and their daughters

Jason Sudeikis's viral hoodie

Jason Sudeikis found himself going viral on Sunday – for a totally unexpected reason. After the Ted Lasso star won the Golden Globe for best actor in a musical or comedy TV series, social media was abuzz with his low-key attire.

"Huge congrats to Jason Sudeikis not only for winning but for making history tonight as the first person ever to accept an award in a tie-dye hoodie," one fan wrote, with a second adding: "Shoutout to Jason Sudeikis, Best Dressed at the #GoldenGlobes in a rainbow tie-dye hoodie."

WATCH: Jason Sudeikis explains story behind unusual Golden Globe outfit choice

Host Tina Fey even acknowledged Jason's fashion choice shortly after his win, joking: "If anybody wants to know where they can get Jason Sudekis' hoodie, go to nbc.com/globesfashion."

Chadwick Boseman's wife makes tearful acceptance

Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous award for best actor in a motion picture, drama, for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. The star passed away in August at the age of 43 after a private battle with colon cancer.

His proud wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, chose to deliver a tearful acceptance speech in honour of his win. "He would thank God," she began. "He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifice."

WATCH: Chadwick Boseman's wife's emotional speech at the Golden Globes

"He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice that tells you you can, that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you were meant to be doing at this moment in history."

As she concluded her speech, Simone sweetly sent a special message to her late husband: "And hon, you keep 'em coming."

Dogs vs Cats!

The stars vying for the title of Best Actress in a TV drama found themselves momentarily distracted during Sunday's virtual ceremony. Olivia Colman, Laura Linney, Emma Corrin and Sarah Paulson all appeared on screens ahead of the announcement – with the latter joined by a very special guest, her pet dog.

WATCH: Olivia Colman excited over Sarah Paulson's dog

The Crown star Emma – who went on to win the award – was then encouraged to appear with her cat, much to Olivia’s excitement!

Technical issues

The virtual ceremony hit a technical hitch when Daniel Kaluuya won his Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture. In a moment many could relate to, the star forgot to unmute himself on Zoom for his acceptance speech!

Viewers could only hear silence as Daniel accepted his award for his role as American activist Fred Hampton in Shaka King's Judas and the Black Messiah.

WATCH: Daniel Kaluuya faces technical issues with mic fail

The broadcast then cut away from Daniel – but the actor could suddenly be heard again, exclaiming: “You’re doing me dirty!”

Thankfully, Kaluuya then managed to deliver his speech, in which he praised Fred Hampton as well as his co-stars Lakeith Stanfield and Dominique Fishback.

Kaley Cuoco's near miss

Kaley Cuoco might have walked away empty-handed following Sunday’s ceremony – but she had a sense of humour about it!

The actress’s new show The Flight Attendant had been nominated for two awards at the ceremony – Best Television Actress and Best Musical/Comedy Series.

Kaley Cuoco shared a funny snapshot on Instagram after the ceremony

Taking to Instagram, Kaley later shared a fun snapshot showing her sat on the floor of her home in a gown and tiara, surrounded by food and holding a bottle of champagne.

“I would like to thank… never mind!!” she joked in the caption.

Rosamund Pike is a Borat fan!

It was a big night for Rosamund Pike, who claimed her first Golden Globes award for her turn in the new Netflix show, I Care A Lot. But she managed to turn the spotlight onto another star, rising Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova, who starred a Tutar, the teen daughter of Borat in the mockumentary, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

WATCH: Rosamund Pike wins her first-ever Golden Globe for I Care A Lot

"Thank you for recognising the dark side of comedy. [To] my fellow nominees, I'm so honoured to be in this room with you,” Rosamund said in her speech.

“In my movie, I had to swim up from a sinking car. I would still rather do that than being in a room with Rudy Giuliani. Maria, I salute your bravery."

Kate Hudson's full-on family affair

Kate Hudson has the most supportive family – and they were out in force on Sunday night. The actress, who was nominated for best actress in a motion picture for her role in Music, was joined at home by her loved ones to watch the ceremony, including her mother Goldie Hawn and brother Oliver Hudson.

WATCH: Kate Hudson supported by her whole family at Golden Globes

The star appeared on screen as the nominations were announced surrounded by her huge family, with her daughter Rani Rose also making a sweet Globes debut, sat on her dad Danny Fujikawa's lap.

The VIP audience

Hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler were on hand to welcome a very different in-house audience to the 2021 Golden Globes.

The socially-distanced and masked group of people which arrived at the Beverly Hilton was a far cry from the usual packed tables of celebs – instead, they were occupied by "smoking hot first responders and essential workers", Tina noted.

The audience was made up of first responders and key workers

"We are so grateful for the work that you do and that you're here so that the celebrities can stay safe," she added.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hit out

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler certainly made a statement with their opening monologue. The comedy friends began by noting that a number of people were "understandably upset" about this year's nominations, calling some of the TV shows and movies chosen as "flashy garbage".

The pair then took aim at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which determines the nominees and winners.

Golden Globes 2021 hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler

"The HFPA is made up of around 90 international no Black journalists who attend movie junkets each year in search of a better life," Tina said, later adding, "I realize HFPA, maybe you guys didn't get the memo [on diversity]… you guys gotta change that."

The hosts weren't physically together for the show; Tina broadcasted live from the Rockefeller Center in New York, while Amy hosted from the Golden Globes' usual location inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California.

