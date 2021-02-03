Golden Globes 2021 nominations are here and The Crown sweeps the board Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson announced the nominees on NBC's Today

It's that time of year again! The nominees for the 2021 Golden Globes have been announced, and the list features some of the biggest names from the world of TV and film.

This year, Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson appeared on NBC to reveal the A-List hopefuls and titles for each category including Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Picture.

The 78th annual awards ceremony will take place on Sunday 28 February and will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, and it's stars from The Crown, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and The Undoing who are hoping to win big. See the full list of nominees below…

Best Picture – Drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Picture – Musical/Comedy

Borat Subsequent MovieFilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Promising Young Woman gained four nominations

Best Director – Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman

David Fincher - Mank

Regina King - One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao - Nomadland

Best Picture – Animated

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Chadwick Boseman is nominated post-humously for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Best Actor – Drama

Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins - The Father

Gary Oldman - Mank

Tahar Rhaim - The Mauritanian

Best Actress – Drama

Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day - The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand - Nomadland

Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

Best Actor – Comedy/Musical

Sacha Baron Cohen - Borat Subsequent MovieFilm

James Corden - The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton

Dev Patel - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg - Palm Springs

Sacha Baron Cohen is nominated for both Borat 2 and The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Actress – Comedy/Musical

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent MovieFilm

Kate Hudson - Music

Michelle Pfeiffer - French Exit

Rosamund Pike - I Care a Lot

Anya Taylor Joy - Emma

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto – Little Things

Bill Murray – On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr – One Night in Miami

Best Supporting Actress

Glenn Close – HillBilly Elegy

Olivia Colman – The Father

Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried - Mank

Helena Zengel – News of the World

Best Screenplay

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher – Mank

Aaron Sorkin – Trial of the Chicago 7

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton – The Father

Chloe Zhao – Nomadland

Leslie Odom Jr. in One Night in Miami

Best Original Song

Fight For You – Judas and the Black Messiah

Hear My Voice – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Io SÌ (Seen) – The Life Ahead

Speak Now – One Night in Miami

Tigress and Tweed – The US vs. Billie Holiday

Best Original Score

Alexandre Desplat – The Midnight Sky

Ludwig GÖransson – Tenet

James Newton Howard - News of the World

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross – Mank

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross – Soul

Best Animated Feature

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Television

Best Series – Drama

The Crown

Love Craft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Sarah Paulson in Ratched

Best Series – Comedy/Musical

Emily In Paris

Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitts Creek

Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series

Normal People

The Queen's Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman both received nods for their roles in The Undoing

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Josh O'Connor - The Crown

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Al Pacino - Hunters

Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Olivia Colman - The Crown

Jodie Comer - Killing Eve

Emma Corrin - The Crown

Laura Linney - Ozark

Sarah Paulson - Ratched

The Crown stars also swept the board

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Don Cheadle - Black Monday

Nicolas Hoult – The Great

Eugene Levy - Schitts Creek

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Ramy Youseff – Ramy

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Lily Collins - Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning - The great

Jane Levy – Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Catherin O'Hara - Schitts Creek

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series

John Boyega – Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson – The Comey Rule

Daniel Levy - Schitts Creek

Jim Parsons – Hollywood

Donald Sutherland – The Undoing

Daisy Edgar-Jones received a nomination for her role in Normal People

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series

Gillian Anderson – The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Julia Garner – Ozark

Annie Murphy – Schitts Creek

Cynthia Nixon – Ratched

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Television Motion Picture

Brian Cranston - Your Honour

Jeff Daniels - The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant - The Undoing

Ethan Hawke - The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo - I Know This Much Is True

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Television Motion Picture

Cate Blanchette - Mrs America

Daisy Edgar Jones - Normal People

Shira Haas - Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman - The Undoing

Anya Taylor Joy - The Queen's Gambit

