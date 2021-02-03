Golden Globes 2021 nominations are here and The Crown sweeps the board

Francesca Shillcock
The nominees for the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards 2021 are here – see the full list and who is tipped to win big...
It's that time of year again! The nominees for the 2021 Golden Globes have been announced, and the list features some of the biggest names from the world of TV and film.
This year, Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson appeared on NBC to reveal the A-List hopefuls and titles for each category including Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Picture.
The 78th annual awards ceremony will take place on Sunday 28 February and will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, and it's stars from The Crown, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and The Undoing who are hoping to win big. See the full list of nominees below…
Best Picture – Drama
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Picture – Musical/Comedy
Borat Subsequent MovieFilm
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
Promising Young Woman gained four nominations
Best Director – Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman
David Fincher - Mank
Regina King - One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao - Nomadland
Best Picture – Animated
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Chadwick Boseman is nominated post-humously for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Best Actor – Drama
Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins - The Father
Gary Oldman - Mank
Tahar Rhaim - The Mauritanian
Best Actress – Drama
Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day - The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand - Nomadland
Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
Best Actor – Comedy/Musical
Sacha Baron Cohen - Borat Subsequent MovieFilm
James Corden - The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton
Dev Patel - The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg - Palm Springs
Sacha Baron Cohen is nominated for both Borat 2 and The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Actress – Comedy/Musical
Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent MovieFilm
Kate Hudson - Music
Michelle Pfeiffer - French Exit
Rosamund Pike - I Care a Lot
Anya Taylor Joy - Emma
Best Supporting Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto – Little Things
Bill Murray – On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr – One Night in Miami
Best Supporting Actress
Glenn Close – HillBilly Elegy
Olivia Colman – The Father
Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried - Mank
Helena Zengel – News of the World
Best Screenplay
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher – Mank
Aaron Sorkin – Trial of the Chicago 7
Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton – The Father
Chloe Zhao – Nomadland
Leslie Odom Jr. in One Night in Miami
Best Original Song
Fight For You – Judas and the Black Messiah
Hear My Voice – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Io SÌ (Seen) – The Life Ahead
Speak Now – One Night in Miami
Tigress and Tweed – The US vs. Billie Holiday
Best Original Score
Alexandre Desplat – The Midnight Sky
Ludwig GÖransson – Tenet
James Newton Howard - News of the World
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross – Mank
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross – Soul
Best Animated Feature
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Television
Best Series – Drama
The Crown
Love Craft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Sarah Paulson in Ratched
Best Series – Comedy/Musical
Emily In Paris
Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitts Creek
Ted Lasso
Best Limited Series
Normal People
The Queen's Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman both received nods for their roles in The Undoing
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman - Ozark
Josh O'Connor - The Crown
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Al Pacino - Hunters
Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Olivia Colman - The Crown
Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
Emma Corrin - The Crown
Laura Linney - Ozark
Sarah Paulson - Ratched
The Crown stars also swept the board
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Don Cheadle - Black Monday
Nicolas Hoult – The Great
Eugene Levy - Schitts Creek
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Ramy Youseff – Ramy
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Lily Collins - Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning - The great
Jane Levy – Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Catherin O'Hara - Schitts Creek
Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series
John Boyega – Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson – The Comey Rule
Daniel Levy - Schitts Creek
Jim Parsons – Hollywood
Donald Sutherland – The Undoing
Daisy Edgar-Jones received a nomination for her role in Normal People
Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series
Gillian Anderson – The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Julia Garner – Ozark
Annie Murphy – Schitts Creek
Cynthia Nixon – Ratched
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Television Motion Picture
Brian Cranston - Your Honour
Jeff Daniels - The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant - The Undoing
Ethan Hawke - The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo - I Know This Much Is True
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Television Motion Picture
Cate Blanchette - Mrs America
Daisy Edgar Jones - Normal People
Shira Haas - Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman - The Undoing
Anya Taylor Joy - The Queen's Gambit
