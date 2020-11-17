Fans are convinced they have spotted Kate Middleton in The Crown Season four takes place in the late 1970s and 1980s

Viewers have been loving season four of The Crown, which sees life in the royal family from the late 1970s to the 1980s. While there are a few decades before Kate Middleton met Prince William at university, fans are convinced that they have spotted the Duchess of Cambridge in the show.

MORE: Lord Mountbatten's grandson Timothy remembers explosion that killed twin brother

Episode six depicts Prince Charles and Diana's royal tour to Australia and New Zealand, and eagle-eyed fans screenshot a member of the crowd who is an image of Kate.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Crown season four is finally available on Netflix

One person wrote: "Meta moment in S4 Ep6 of #TheCrown... while depicting Charles and Diana's trip to Oz, one of the women reaching out to touch Diana is the spit of Kate Middleton."

Do you see the resemblance?

Another added: "Surely SURELY I'm not the only one who has definitely (read: probably not, but definitely) spotted Kate Middleton in the background in Season 4 of @TheCrownNetflix!"

MORE: Did these moments in The Crown season four really happen? Find out here

MORE: Gillian Anderson reveals 'boundaries' she made with partner and writer Peter Morgan on The Crown set

MORE: Fans have mixed views on Netflix announcing season two of Emily in Paris

While the surprise lookalike is most likely to be accidental, little Prince William does make his debut in the show as he accompanies Charles and Diana on their Australia tour.

Speaking about what she thinks Princes William and Harry think of her portrayal of Diana on the show, Emma Corrin previously told Sky News: "I try not to think about whether people watch it because I think that's a slippery slope. You can't really control if they do and also if you start thinking about, 'I wonder what they'll think'... It's kind of, yeah, it's quite stressful."

Prince William makes an appearance as a youngster

She added to GQ: "I can't imagine [what their reaction will be]. I'm not going to say it doesn’t matter, because that would be ignorant. If someone made a program about my grandma, who died last year, that would be difficult for me to watch."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.